Norges Bank Takes $367.32 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,652,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,316,000. Norges Bank owned 0.89% of DocuSign at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after buying an additional 19,709 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $205.65 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of -174.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.66 and a 200-day moving average of $227.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $1,395,656.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 91,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,241,675.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,531 shares of company stock valued at $88,576,399 over the last 90 days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.10.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

