Norges Bank Takes $413.23 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,804,751 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $413,229,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.35% of HP as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of HP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $133,165,000 after buying an additional 647,277 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,810,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in HP by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 318,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $32.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

