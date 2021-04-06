Norges Bank Takes $486 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,046,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $485,997,000. Norges Bank owned 3.15% of Essex Property Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $275.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $294.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

