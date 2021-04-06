Norges Bank Takes $488.14 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,037,230 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $488,141,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Workday as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $2,539,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 7,967 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.22.

In other news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total value of $206,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $2,365,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 335,526 shares of company stock worth $85,031,093. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $255.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $253.83 and its 200 day moving average is $234.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

