Norges Bank Takes $509.84 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,181,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,837,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.99% of Boston Scientific as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after buying an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 501.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,707 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Shares of BSX opened at $39.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.49 and a 12 month high of $42.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $27,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,950 shares of company stock worth $1,787,428 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

