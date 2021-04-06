Norges Bank Takes $510.18 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,326,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,184,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.02% of Waste Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Waste Management by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM stock opened at $130.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.54 and a 52 week high of $131.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.