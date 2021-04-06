Norges Bank Takes $523.33 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,015,738 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,326,000. Norges Bank owned 0.76% of FedEx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDX. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.27.

NYSE:FDX opened at $281.57 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $103.40 and a 52 week high of $305.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $266.23 and a 200 day moving average of $266.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

