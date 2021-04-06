Norges Bank Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,983,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,351,000. Norges Bank owned 1.34% of Cummins as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $261.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.73 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.81.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

