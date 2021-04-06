Norges Bank Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,049,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,839,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.98% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.32, for a total transaction of $1,374,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGN opened at $484.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $469.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $515.96. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $664.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

REGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $553.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $637.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

