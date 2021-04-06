Norges Bank Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,826,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,327,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.19% of Trane Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $167.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $73.73 and a 12 month high of $169.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.91.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

