Norman E. Mcleod Sells 696 Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Stock

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 696 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total transaction of $18,680.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,770.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of HOME traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.03. 26,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,129,926. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. At Home Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of At Home Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of At Home Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

