Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:NGAB) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.82. 94,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 98,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:NGAB)

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

