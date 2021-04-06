Northern Technologies International (NTIC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, analysts expect Northern Technologies International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $17.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.40 million, a PE ratio of -101.33 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Northern Technologies International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 866.67%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

