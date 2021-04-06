Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,012 Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.34% of AdaptHealth worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. 28.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AHCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.05.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $265,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,071.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 55,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $2,047,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,309,473.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AHCO stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $41.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -641.56.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.09 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

