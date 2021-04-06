Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,470,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,544 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of GoPro worth $12,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in GoPro by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Get GoPro alerts:

GPRO stock opened at $12.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.79 and a beta of 1.27. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. As a group, analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.28.

In related news, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 235,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,453 shares of company stock worth $4,101,947. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.