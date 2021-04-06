Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,078,000 after buying an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 308,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,375,000 after buying an additional 105,675 shares during the last quarter. THB Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 148,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after buying an additional 36,687 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the 4th quarter worth $5,803,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 83,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 53,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $102.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Hyster-Yale Materials Handling news, Chairman Alfred M. Et Al Rankin sold 83,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $4,647,237.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.67, for a total value of $229,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,100 shares in the company, valued at $925,867. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.