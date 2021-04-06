Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,438 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.71% of Silvergate Capital worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 169.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 4.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 110,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 35.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total value of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

SI stock opened at $150.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.97. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.18 and a beta of 3.00.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Research analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SI shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.86.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

