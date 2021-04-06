Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 18,387 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Denny’s worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in Denny’s in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Denny’s by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Denny’s news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $372,687.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock worth $566,964 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $17.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $20.02.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $80.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

