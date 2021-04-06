Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,179 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.20% of Douglas Dynamics worth $11,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLOW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 7,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 19.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $158.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

