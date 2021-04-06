Northern Trust Corp Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,448 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.39% of Beazer Homes USA worth $11,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at about $10,786,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 204,649 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 405,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 134,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BZH stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 13.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BZH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

