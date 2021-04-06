Northern Trust Corp Has $11.56 Million Stock Holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.67% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $11,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $119.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.39 and a twelve month high of $137.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDGL shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

