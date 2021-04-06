Northern Trust Corp Has $11.62 Million Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.11% of NV5 Global worth $11,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global stock opened at $95.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.56 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.35.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVEE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

