Northern Trust Corp Has $11.66 Million Stock Position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.28% of Wabash National worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 287.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,594.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Larry J. Magee sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $152,550.00. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WNC stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $974.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 1.93. Wabash National Co. has a 1-year low of $6.62 and a 1-year high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $404.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.10 million. Wabash National had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

