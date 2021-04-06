Northern Trust Corp Has $11.91 Million Stock Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 594,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,456 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.75% of Natus Medical worth $11,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,729,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,824,000 after acquiring an additional 263,371 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,688,000 after acquiring an additional 208,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,503,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NTUS shares. TheStreet raised Natus Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NTUS opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a market cap of $884.11 million, a PE ratio of -47.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Natus Medical Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $27.97.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natus Medical Profile

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

