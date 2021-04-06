Northern Trust Corp Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 291,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 55,295 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.13% of Weibo worth $11,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $402,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $1,574,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $1,292,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Weibo by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 619,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CLSA raised their price target on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HSBC raised their price target on Weibo from $30.60 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reduced their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.44.

WB stock opened at $49.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Weibo

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

