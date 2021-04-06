Northern Trust Corp Has $12.08 Million Position in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137,054 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CEO. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNOOC during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CNOOC by 206.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in CNOOC during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 2.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNOOC alerts:

NYSE CEO opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. CNOOC Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

CNOOC Company Profile

There is no company description available for CNOOC Ltd.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for CNOOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNOOC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.