Northern Trust Corp Has $12.20 Million Holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,165 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Engineered Carbons alerts:

Orion Engineered Carbons stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $21.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.43.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.