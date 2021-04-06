Northern Trust Corp Has $12.27 Million Stock Position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,683,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,352 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.93% of Newmark Group worth $12,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMRK. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmark Group in the third quarter valued at about $146,000. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmark Group stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. As a group, analysts predict that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

