Northern Trust Corp Has $12.35 Million Holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,348,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 107,982 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $12,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patterson-UTI Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.30.

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.32. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.04 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 56.10% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

