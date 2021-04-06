Northern Trust Corp Has $12.59 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 402.8% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $265.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.61. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $155.66 and a 52-week high of $269.89.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

