Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Position in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.60% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $12,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

STOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $39.74 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.08 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. Also, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,032 shares of company stock worth $2,374,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

