Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 527,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,974 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.41% of Premier Financial worth $12,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 231.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.61 per share, with a total value of $50,545.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price target (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.63.

Premier Financial stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. Premier Financial Corp. has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $73.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

