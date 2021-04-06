Northern Trust Corp Lowers Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,953 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.26% of Thermon Group worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 269,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

In other Thermon Group news, SVP Der Salm Johannes Rene Van sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $73,359.72. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Thermon Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Thermon Group stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.04 million, a PE ratio of -1,926.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.91. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $22.61.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.35 million. Thermon Group had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, instrument and control products, process heaters, environmental heaters, and related products and services.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.