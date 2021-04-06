Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,854 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 3.22% of Hooker Furniture worth $12,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOFT stock opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $442.91 million, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.79. Hooker Furniture Co. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Hooker Furniture from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

In other Hooker Furniture news, insider Anne J. Smith sold 1,200 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,941 shares in the company, valued at $328,053. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul B. Toms, Jr. sold 14,993 shares of Hooker Furniture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $467,331.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company operates through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

