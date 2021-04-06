Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 80,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.09% of Plantronics worth $12,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Plantronics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Plantronics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Plantronics by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 24,178 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Plantronics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLT opened at $40.05 on Tuesday. Plantronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $50.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $484.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on PLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti cut shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

