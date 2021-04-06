Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.84% of Unitil worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UTL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Unitil by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,215,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,967,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Unitil by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Unitil by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTL opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.63. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $58.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter. Unitil had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 7.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.80%.

UTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unitil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unitil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

In other Unitil news, SVP Todd R. Black sold 6,309 shares of Unitil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $291,223.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,340.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

