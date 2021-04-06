Northern Trust Corp Purchases 2,670 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.64% of SiTime worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $105.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.33. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -153.49 and a beta of 0.75. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. SiTime’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on SiTime from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total value of $34,911.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,113.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $410,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 684,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,535,762.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,138 shares of company stock worth $1,801,733. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

