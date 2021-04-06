Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 396,033 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.09% of James Hardie Industries worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.36 and a beta of 1.24.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The business had revenue of $738.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.00 million. Analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

