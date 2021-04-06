Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31,966 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.60% of The Michaels Companies worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of The Michaels Companies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Michaels Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Shares of MIK opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MIK. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

