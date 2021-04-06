Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 600,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.88% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $11,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $197,000.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $771.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $40.79.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. The business had revenue of $62.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.38 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 17.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCEI shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

