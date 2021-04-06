Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,060,871 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,458,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,060,871 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

