Northern Trust Corp Sells 10,998 Shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,998 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.67% of Viad worth $12,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Viad during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Viad by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viad by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Viad in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other Viad news, Director Andrew B. Benett acquired 1,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,997 shares in the company, valued at $758,086.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VVI opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $896.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Viad Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $27.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

