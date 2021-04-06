Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,672 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,672 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.42% of Perdoceo Education worth $12,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,681,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,904,000 after buying an additional 423,458 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after purchasing an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,948,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,245,000 after purchasing an additional 172,417 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 827,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 118,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 23,585 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRDO. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $17.77.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.19 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 23.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education to student through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. The company offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, criminal justice, education, and health sciences.

