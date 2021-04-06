Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,898 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.95% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $12,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,342,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,102,000 after buying an additional 767,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,195,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $801,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 20,390 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.57. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David P. Meeker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,626.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.