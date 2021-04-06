Northern Trust Corp Sells 18,828 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,823,486 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,828 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.89% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $12,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 388,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 17,760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 146,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $723.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TRST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

