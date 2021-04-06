Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,626 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.44% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $11,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,651,000 after acquiring an additional 217,337 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,674,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,999,000 after acquiring an additional 214,590 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 2.8% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 253,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 199,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMAT. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 22,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $1,057,052.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $2,465,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,796,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,184,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock worth $6,728,329. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $49.76 on Tuesday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.51, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $37.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

