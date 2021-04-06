Northern Trust Corp Sells 27,601 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 851,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,601 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.27% of Lantheus worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lantheus by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Lantheus by 4.0% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 59,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Lantheus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lantheus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.91 and a beta of 1.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Lantheus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $495,886.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,996,007.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $96,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,820 and sold 40,267 shares valued at $740,935. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

