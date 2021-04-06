Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,640 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $71.35 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.34.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

