Northern Trust Corp Sells 48,432 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 478,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,432 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Virtu Financial worth $12,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

VIRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $32.27.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

