Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,362 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,362 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.74% of USANA Health Sciences worth $12,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USNA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.12% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $79,730.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $38,996.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $4,256,473. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USNA opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $102.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.52.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

